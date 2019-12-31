Punjab Chief Minister directs best security arrangements on New Year

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday directed to ensure best security arrangements in connection with the new year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday directed to ensure best security arrangements in connection with the new year.

He said action should be initiated against the elements involved in aerial firing.

The police should take every possible step for the protection of life and property of masses, he added.

Issuing directions to the cabinet committee on law and order, the chief minister said rule of law should be ensured in the province and action should be initiated against those taking the law into their hands.

Effective steps should also be taken to stop one-wheeling, he added.