Punjab Chief Minister directs PDMA, provincial admin to remain alert

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives due to collapse of a house during rain in Dajal area of Rajanpur.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved families and directed the administration for providing the best healthcare facilities to the injured.

Meanwhile, he alerted the provincial administration as well as the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in the wake of rains and asked them to remain vigilant round-the-clock.

Similarly, the traffic officials should also ensure that citizen do not face any difficulty on roads during rains, he added.