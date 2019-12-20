UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Directs PDMA To Remain Alert In Wake Of Earthquake

Fri 20th December 2019 | 08:15 PM

Punjab Chief Minister directs PDMA to remain alert in wake of earthquake

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and departments concerned to remain alert in wake of earthquake shocks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and departments concerned to remain alert in wake of earthquake shocks.

They should be fully prepared and completed all arrangements, he added.

He directed that complete information should be collected about possible damages after the earthquake, adding that the government and private buildings should also be inspected.

The PDMA should ensure arrangements in the wake of possible tremors, he said.

