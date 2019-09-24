UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Chief Minister Directs PDMA To Stay Alert For Dealing With Aftershocks

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 09:37 PM

Punjab Chief Minister directs PDMA to stay alert for dealing with aftershocks

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday, while directing the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to stay alert to deal with the expected aftershocks, expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of lives due to an earthquake at Mirpur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday, while directing the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to stay alert to deal with the expected aftershocks, expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of lives due to an earthquake at Mirpur.

The chief minister directed Jhelum deputy commissioner to reach Mirpur city and remain in contact with the district administration for extending maximum help to the affectees.

On the direction of CM Usman Buzdar, the Jhelum DC left for Mirpur along with an ambulance and rehabilitation goods.

"We are standing with our brothers of Mirpur earthquake affectees in their hour of trial and need," added Usman Buzdar. The Punjab government would extend all possible help and facilitation to the earthquake affectees, he added.

The CM expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies with the bereaved families and also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Later on, Usman Buzdar sought a report about earthquake damages from different districts of the province.

He also directed Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab to collect complete information about possible damages and conditions of government as well as private buildings.

Meanwhile, an emergency has been declared in hospitals of Jhelum in the wake of expected arrival of injured affected due to Mirpur earthquake and doctors and staffs concerned have been summoned.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Alert Jhelum Mirpur All From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

6 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

6 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

5 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

6 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

6 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.