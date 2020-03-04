Punjab Chief Minister directs to achieve targets for increasing resources

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to achieve fixed targets for enhancing the provincial resources and asked the departments concerned to perform their duties proactively to achieve the tax and non-tax revenue targets

He was chairing a meeting at his office on Wednesday in which progress on ADP, future targets and the performance of departments responsible for collection financial resources were reviewed.

Talking on the occasion, he said any delay in the steps for increasing the resources, would be intolerable.

He said that revenue targets would be achieved by speedily disposing of file work and not by wasting time.

The chief minister emphasised that files should not be kept pending without any valid reason and should be disposed of speedily while following rules and regulations.

He said that an amount of 211 billion rupees had been released under the Annual Development Programme and the government had also saved billions of rupees by curtailing unnecessary expenditures.

He assured that the government would continue to provide resources on priority basis for health, education and other welfare projects.

He directed regular monitoring of funds' utilization, adding that relief package worth billions of rupees would be given in Ramzan.

Secretary Finance gave a briefing about departments' financial performance and future targets.

Provincial Ministers Hashim Jawan Bakht, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Malik Muhammad Anwar,Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad, the chief secretary, IG Police and others attended the meeting.