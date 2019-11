(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar taking notice of murder of four persons in the jurisdiction of police station Nowshera Virkan, Gujranwala, has sought a report from RPO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Usman Buzdar taking notice of murder of four persons in the jurisdiction of police station Gujranwala , has sought a report from RPO.

Usman Buzdar directed to arrest the accused involved in the incident at the earliest and said provision of justice to the bereaved family members should be ensured.