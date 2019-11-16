UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Directs To Set Up Grid Station In DG Khan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 12:13 AM

Punjab Chief Minister directs to set up grid station in DG Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to set up a separate 132-KV grid station in DG Khan to facilitate people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to set up a separate 132-KV grid station in DG Khan to facilitate people.

The grid would be set up at an amount of Rs one billion, said a handout issued here on Thursday.

Usman Buzdar said the grid station would be set up in Barthi Khas areas along with 49-KM long transmission line to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply.

Meanwhile, the power division has been directed to prepare the PC-1 for this purpose.

