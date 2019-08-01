Punjab Chief Minister directs to sort out pending cases of overseas Pakistanis

A meeting was held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for reviewing performance of the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :A meeting was held under the chair of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar for reviewing performance of the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission.

The chief minister directed to sort out pending cases of overseas Pakistanis on urgent basis.

The chief minister, while addressing the meeting, said that the chairmen of Overseas Pakistanis Committees had been posted in 29 districts whereas chairmen of the remaining seven districts will be posted soon. He said that participation of DCs and DPOs in the meetings of District Committees would be ensured which will greatly help the solution of pending cases.

The chief minister directed the administration and police authorities to extend full cooperation to the district committees for the immediate solution of problems of overseas Pakistanis.

The CM said that the draft of new act of OPC Punjab had been prepared which would soon be finalised.

The meeting was also attended by Vice Chairman OPC Punjab Wasim Akhtar, the IG Police Punjab. ACS, the principal secretary to the CM and DG OPC Punjab.