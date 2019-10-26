UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Directs To Speed Up Work On Improving Healthcare In Hospitals

Sat 26th October 2019 | 10:32 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday presided over a meeting here at CM office to review the progress on the reforms programme for providing quality healthcare facilities to the people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday presided over a meeting here at CM office to review the progress on the reforms programme for providing quality healthcare facilities to the people.

The chief minister directed to accelerate the pace of work for improving the healthcare facilities in OPDs, emergencies, indoor wards of major hospitals of Lahore and said that provision of quality healthcare facilities to the patients is our mission.

He said that every possible resources would be utilized for ensuring the provision of quality healthcare facilities to the patients.

The CM said that first time in the history of province five 'Mother & Child Healthcare Hospitals' were being constructed, in Attock, Bahawalnagar, Mianwali, Layyah and Rajanpur.

He said that there was no logic in the strike of doctors.

He said that refusing to checkup the patients in hospitals was against the ethics and noble profession of doctors, adding that such behavior did not suit them. He said that patients and their attendants suffers a lot due to doctors strike. Committee was constituted for the negotiation but it was a matter of great regret that doctors did not come on table. He said that government was making effort that issue should be resolved through dialogues.

The CM was briefed regarding the progress on the reforms programme for improving the healthcare facilities in hospitals.

Provincial Minister Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Chief Secretary, Secretary C&W, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education, Special Secretary Primary and Secondary Health and concerned authorities were present on this occasion.

