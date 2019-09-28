UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Directs WASA, Other Depts To Stay Alert During Rains

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 07:30 PM

Punjab Chief Minister directs WASA, other depts to stay alert during rains

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) administration and other departments concerned to stay alert during heavy rains in the city for timely drainage of water

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) administration and other departments concerned to stay alert during heavy rains in the city for timely drainage of water.

He said that all-out resources should be utilised for post-rain activities and officers of WASA and others should remain present in the field.

The CM said the drainage of rainwater should be ensured as soon as possible and all the machinery and necessary resources should be used for early completion of work.

He said the traffic should not be affected due to rain and authorities should adopt comprehensive strategy for smooth traffic flow.

The chief minister said the citizens should not face any difficulty and a report about the implementation of the orders should be submitted to the chief minister's office.

