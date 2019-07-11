Punjab Chief Minister Directs WASA To Expedite Rainwater Disposal
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday directed the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) officials to expedite the drainage of rainwater from the city
The CM directed that officials concerned should personally supervise the field activities and water disposal should be completed by utilizing all possible resources.
He also directed the traffic police to ensure uninterrupted flow of traffic.