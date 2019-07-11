Punjab Chief Minister directs WASA to expedite rainwater disposal

UrduPoint.com
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday directed the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) officials to expedite the drainage of rainwater from the city.

The CM directed that officials concerned should personally supervise the field activities and water disposal should be completed by utilizing all possible resources.

He also directed the traffic police to ensure uninterrupted flow of traffic.

