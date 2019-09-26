UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Discusses Future Model Of Lahore Cleanliness

Thu 26th September 2019

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, during a meeting at his office here on Thursday, discussed future model of cleanliness in Lahore as well as different matters pertaining to Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC).

The meeting decided to increase organisational capacity of the LWMC for improving cleanliness system of the provincial metropolis. The chief minister directed that required steps should be taken to improve the LWMC capacity, along with improving its financial management.

Similarly, unnecessary expenditures should be curtailed and performance should be improved. Lahore should be divided into different zones and work should be immediately started to further improve cleanliness system, he added.

The solid waste management system should be better than the past after the culmination of the contract with a foreign company, he added.

The LWMC and other line departments should be fully prepared in the wake of the emerging scenario.

No complaint should arise with regard to cleanliness, he said.

CM Buzdar directed that professionals should be included in the LWMC board and it should move forward as a vibrant and active entity. He said that steps relating to cleanliness of the city should be adopted under rules and regulations and added that inquiries would be held where discrepancies and irregularities had taken place. Nation's money will not be allowed to be wasted and the company had to deliver at any cost, he asserted.

The chief minister was briefed that city's cleanliness agreement with the foreign company would end next year and the LWMC board has given approval to the appointment of transaction advisor.

The Local Government secretary gave a briefing about the new cleanliness model of the city. Provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht, advisor Dr Salman Shah, secretaries of local government, P&D, finance and law departments, Commissioner Lahore division and others attended the meeting.

