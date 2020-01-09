Punjab Chief Minister discusses plan about new city near River Ravi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday presided over a meeting at his office to review proposals for building a new city near the River Ravi.

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General (DG) Sumair Ahmed Saeed gave a briefing about the proposed project.

The chief minister ordered for constituting a steering committee comprising officials of Federal and provincial government departments besides other stakeholders to review the proposed plan and submit its recommendations.

He also directed for work out recommendations for developing a new city around any other district except for Lahore, adding that alternative model should be worked out, instead of focusing on any particular city, for building a new city. Building new cities is important in the wake of population increase, he added.

Housing Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Naya Pakistan Housing Authority chairman, chief secretary, LDA vice chairman, senior member board of Revenue (SMBR), chairman Planning and Development (P&D) and others attended the meeting.