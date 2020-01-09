UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Chief Minister Discusses Plan About New City Near River Ravi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 06:58 PM

Punjab Chief Minister discusses plan about new city near River Ravi

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday presided over a meeting at his office to review proposals for building a new city near the River Ravi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday presided over a meeting at his office to review proposals for building a new city near the River Ravi.

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General (DG) Sumair Ahmed Saeed gave a briefing about the proposed project.

The chief minister ordered for constituting a steering committee comprising officials of Federal and provincial government departments besides other stakeholders to review the proposed plan and submit its recommendations.

He also directed for work out recommendations for developing a new city around any other district except for Lahore, adding that alternative model should be worked out, instead of focusing on any particular city, for building a new city. Building new cities is important in the wake of population increase, he added.

Housing Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Naya Pakistan Housing Authority chairman, chief secretary, LDA vice chairman, senior member board of Revenue (SMBR), chairman Planning and Development (P&D) and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Naya Pakistan Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed Government Housing Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

ECP summons Bilawal for not submitting correct Inc ..

1 second ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed signs final Hope Probe piece d ..

39 seconds ago

Man commits suicide after failure to provide warm ..

5 minutes ago

IRENA to launch new report on female representatio ..

31 minutes ago

Canadian Traveler Rosie Babrielle turns Muslim

42 minutes ago

ACWA Power expands its geographic footprint by ent ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.