Punjab Chief Minister Expresses Grief Over Crash Of PAF Training Aircraft

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the crash of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) training aircraft near Mianwali.

According to a handout issued here, he paid tributes to the martyred pilots Squadron Leader Haris Bin Khalid and Flying Officer Abaad-ur-Rehman.

Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family members.

