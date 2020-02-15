Punjab Chief Minister expresses grief over demise of Naeem-ul-Haq

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Naeem-ul-Haq Special Advisor to Prime Minister and a Senior PTI Leader

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Naeem-ul-Haq Special Advisor to Prime Minister and a Senior PTI Leader.

Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family member.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the members of his family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Usman Buzdar while paying rich tributes to the services of late Naeem-ul-Haq for PTI,said that he was an asset for the party. He said "PTI has lost a dedicated and old andexperienced worker. His services for the party will long be remembered.