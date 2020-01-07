UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Expresses Sorrow Over Death Of Fakhar-ud-Din

Tue 07th January 2020 | 08:24 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday expressed grief over the sad demise of renowned jurist Fakhar-ud-Din G Ibrahim.

The chief minister, while extending heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family members, paid tribute to the services of the late Fakhar-ud-Din G Ibrahim in the field of law and constitution.

He said that his death deprived the country of a man of principles.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

