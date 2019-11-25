UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Chief Minister Felicitates Barrister Sultan Mehmood On Winning LA-III By-election

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 09:40 PM

Punjab Chief Minister felicitates Barrister Sultan Mehmood on winning LA-III by-election

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday extended felicitations to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) candidate Barrister Sultan Mehmood on winning the by-election of LA-III, Mirpur of Azad Kashmir assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday extended felicitations to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) candidate Barrister Sultan Mehmood on winning the by-election of LA-III, Mirpur of Azad Kashmir assembly.

According to a handout issued here, the Chief Minister said the success of PTI candidate was a victory of the agenda of change and new Pakistan and it proved that people fully trusted the PTI leadership and its policies.

He mentioned that the negative politics of those, who looted national resources in the past tenures, had been buried and this had again proved that people were supporting a transparent, honest and sincere leadership.

It also highlighted that PTI had become the most popular party under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, concluded the chief minister.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

CPEC project to help reinforce country's economic ..

6 seconds ago

Officers pay homage to Shaheen Khalid for her serv ..

8 seconds ago

Crimea, Syria to Discuss Launching Maritime, Air T ..

4 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed chair UAE G ..

14 minutes ago

Finnish Prime Minister Calls Russia Important Mark ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan, Belarus emphasize to expand bilateral re ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.