Punjab Chief Minister felicitates Barrister Sultan Mehmood on winning LA-III by-election

(@imziishan)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday extended felicitations to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) candidate Barrister Sultan Mehmood on winning the by-election of LA-III, Mirpur of Azad Kashmir assembly

According to a handout issued here, the Chief Minister said the success of PTI candidate was a victory of the agenda of change and new Pakistan and it proved that people fully trusted the PTI leadership and its policies.

He mentioned that the negative politics of those, who looted national resources in the past tenures, had been buried and this had again proved that people were supporting a transparent, honest and sincere leadership.

It also highlighted that PTI had become the most popular party under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, concluded the chief minister.