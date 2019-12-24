UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Felicitates Christian Community

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the Christian community on their holy festival of Christmas and said that the government shared their joys and happiness

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the Christian community on their holy festival of Christmas and said that the government shared their joys and happiness.

In his message, the chief minister said that brotherhood, unity, peace, love and affection and forgiveness were the gist of teachings of Jesus Christ. Christmas provided an opportunity of promoting brotherhood and affection.

It was sanguine that services of the Christian community for national development and their loyalty and affection towards the motherland was beyond any doubt.

The chief minister emphasized that the Christian community's role in the creation of Pakistan and national development was praiseworthy.

The Christian community was playing a leading role with regard to the promotion of education and strengthening of the country.

All the non-Muslims enjoyed complete religious freedom and equal rights in the country, he added. The chief minister said that the government has ensured the protection of the rights of the minority communities and solid steps have been taken for the welfare of religious minorities.

He pointed out that employment quota for the minorities has been increased and it was being implemented.

