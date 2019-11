Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has felicitated Asif Butt, newly elected president of Electronic Media Reporters Association and other office-bearers on their success in the elections

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Usman Buzdar has felicitated Asif Butt, newly elected president of Electronic Media Reporters Association and other office-bearers on their success in the elections.

In a message here on Wednesday, he hoped that new EMRA body would come up to the expectations of journalists' community while making EMRA an effective platform.