Punjab Chief Minister Felicitates Muslim Ummah On Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 08:57 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Usman Buzdar said that "personality of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is a blessing for the whole humanity as His (PBUH) life is a reflection of the Holy Quran which has complete guidance and direction for the Muslim Ummah." In his message, Usman Buzdar said that character and teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) provide solution to all the problems of life. Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), who is the benefactor of the whole humanity.

He said that Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (PBUH) taught the lesson of peace, tranquillity, respect of humanity, equality, forgiveness and justice.

By following the teachings of Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), the menace of injustice, cruelty and lawlessness can be eradicated from society, he said adding that by following Sunnah of Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Pakistan could be made a citadel of peace and harmony.

"This day provides the Muslim world the best opportunity to follow the teachings of Quran and Sunnah in a real manner and should also reiterate to spend lives according to the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUM)," he added.

