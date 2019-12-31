Punjab Chief Minister felicitates nation on New Year

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the nation on the eve of New Year and hoped that Pakistan will be economically stable, peaceful and powerful in year 2020

In his message issued here, he said the year 2020 would herald a prosperous future and lay the foundation of a developed and peaceful Pakistan.

"We have to calculate our successes and failures while welcoming the New Year," he added.

He said no stone had been left unturned in public service despite criticism for the sake of criticism by the opponents.

The New Year would bring real change and people would see a positive change in their lives, he said, adding the government would continue working for making Pakistan a welfare state.