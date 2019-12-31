UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Chief Minister Felicitates Nation On New Year

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 07:38 PM

Punjab Chief Minister felicitates nation on New Year

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the nation on the eve of New Year and hoped that Pakistan will be economically stable, peaceful and powerful in year 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the nation on the eve of New Year and hoped that Pakistan will be economically stable, peaceful and powerful in year 2020.

In his message issued here, he said the year 2020 would herald a prosperous future and lay the foundation of a developed and peaceful Pakistan.

"We have to calculate our successes and failures while welcoming the New Year," he added.

He said no stone had been left unturned in public service despite criticism for the sake of criticism by the opponents.

The New Year would bring real change and people would see a positive change in their lives, he said, adding the government would continue working for making Pakistan a welfare state.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab 2020 Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

SEPA issues notices to 700 different industrial, h ..

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Tuesday 31 Dec 2019

3 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan asks govt committee to hear MQM lead ..

34 minutes ago

Interest free loans worth Rs 500 Million rolled ou ..

38 minutes ago

Lukashenko, Medvedev Agree to Coordinate 'Concrete ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sardar grieved at loss of lives in ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.