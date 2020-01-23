Punjab Chief Minister felicitates nation over Ghaznavi missile test-fire

(@imziishan)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday congratulated the nation over the successful test-fire of Ghaznavi ballistic missile

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday congratulated the nation over the successful test-fire of Ghaznavi ballistic missile.

In a statement issued here, he also extended felicitations to the scientists, engineers and armed forces, adding that Pakistan has achieved another milestone and the defence position of the country has been further strengthened.