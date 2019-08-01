UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Felicitates Sadiq Sanjrani On Failure Of No-trust Motion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 07:54 PM

Punjab Chief Minister felicitates Sadiq Sanjrani on failure of no-trust motion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani over the failure of no-confidence motion against him saying that nefarious agenda of the opposition parties had failed.

He said that sensible senators had reposed their confidence in Sadiq Sanjrani by rejecting the alliance of the opposition.

"The elements who wanted to achieve their personal agenda have remained unsuccessful," he added.

The CM said that Sadiq Sanjrani had been running the business of the house in an effective manner and always displayed exemplary political tolerance and acumen.

He said that the opposition should avoid politics of anarchy and chaos after this defeat. He said the unnatural alliance of the opposition would die soon.

