Punjab Chief Minister gives approval to Multan development package

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved Multan Development Package worth billions of rupees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved Multan Development Package worth billions of rupees.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi thanked him for approving this package and added that Usman Buzdar had won the hearts of the people. Amir Dogar MNA said that it was their luck that a person like Usman Buzdar was the chief minister of the province.

Assembly members from Multan called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday.

Talking to MNAs and PMAs from Multan, Usman Buzdar said that Multan was his second home and he had a deep-rooted attachment with this city. "I am the custodian of rights of every backward area, including Multan, and he will himself monitor the implementation on this package," he said. Problems like sewerage and clean drinking water in Multan would also be resolved and water filtration plants would be installed in the Constituencies of assembly members, he added.

He told that a project of establishing mother and child hospital would also be presented before the cabinet for approval. Along with it, the P&D department would identify development priorities after reviewing the development package.

He said that assembly members would be consulted for the identification of development projects of the next annual development programme of the financial year 2020-21. Relevant secretaries would also attend these meetings, he added.

The chief minister said that funds allocated for Multan during the current financial year would be provided on a priority basis and an announcement would be made after reviewing big city allowance for Multan and all other divisional headquarters.

The government would also start new projects for improving health and educational facilities in Multan, he said.

The chief minister said that steps would be taken for repair and maintenance of roads to meet the requirements of Multan city and the Federal government would also be approached for the establishment of a special economic zone in Multan.

The government would also take immediate steps to complete northern and southern bypasses, he added. He said that dualization of Multan-Vehari Road project would be started through public-private partnership and necessary steps would also be taken to solve traffic problems of Multan city. He said that development projects were being formulated in consultation with assembly members in Punjab for the first time, adding that fundamental problems of the people would be solved by the completion of development projects under Punjab Municipal Service Programme.

Usman Buzdar said that funds allocated for southern Punjab could not be reallocated after geofencing, and added that he would strive to give rights to the cities that had remained neglected for years.

During the meeting, Multan development package, progress on ongoing development schemes and ADP schemes of next financial year came under discussion. The parliamentarians presented their proposals.

Those who called on the chief minister included Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, MNAs Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, Ahmad Hussain Dharr, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Provincial Minister Dr. Muhammad Akhtar Malik, MPAs including Javed Akhtar, Muhammad Saleem Akhtar, Nawabzada Waseem Khan, Zaheer-ud-Din Khan Alizai, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, Malik Wasif Mazhar, Mian Tariq Abdullah and Qasim Abbas Khan, Secretary Finance, Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare, Secretary Local Government, Secretary P&D, and Commissioner and DC Multan.

Commissioner Multan Division gave a briefing about development schemes under the development package.