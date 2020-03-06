Punjab Chief Minister gives nod to plan to improve law & order

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has accorded approval to different steps to further improve law and order situation in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has accorded approval to different steps to further improve law and order situation in the province.

In this regard, he chaired a meeting at his office on Friday in which decision was made to make recruitment on 10,633 approved vacant posts in the police department.

The chief minister also gave in principle approval of recruitment on more than 10,000 new posts in the police department. Approval of purchasing 548 vehicles for patrolling and operational affairs was given as well.

The chief minister said that funds would be provided for the repair of old vehicles. 45 under construction police station buildings would be completed this year and new buildings of 101 police stations would be constructed as well, he said.

The chief minister added that 48.5 billion rupees would be provided in phases to improve capacity of the police department and to overcome the lack of resources.

In the first phase, around 5.5 billion rupees would be given to the police.

The latest communication equipment and transport would also be provided to the police, the chief minister said and directed that foolproof mechanism be devised for merit-based recruitment in the police department.

The ongoing 45 development schemes of the police department would be completed as soon as possible and 6 billion rupees will be provided in phases for ongoing schemes.

Similarly, 7.75 billion rupees would be spent in phases for new development projects of the police department, he added.

IG Police Shoaib Dastagir briefed about the financial matter, available resources and departmental needs.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Muhammad Hashim Dogar,Muhammad Taimoor Khan, Ansar Majeed Khan, the chief secretary, ACS (Home),administrative secretaries and others attended the meeting.