Punjab Chief Minister gives Rs 7.5 mln cheque to LPC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Usman Buzdar presented a cheque amounting to Rs 7.5 million to Lahore Press Club (LPC) President here on Tuesday.

A delegation, led by LPC President Arshad Ansari, met the chief minister at his office and apprised him of the problems facing the club as well as the journalist community.

The CM assured the delegation of early solution to their problems.

He said that matters pertaining to the Journalist Colony would be solved early and health cards would also be issued to journalists for medical treatment.

The LPC president thanked the chief minister for the grant and said that personal interest taken by Usman Buzdar for journalists' problems was commendable.

Provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Secretary Information and officials of the DGPR were also present.