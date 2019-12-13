UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Grieved At Death Of Amjad Bhatti's Mother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 06:26 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of mother of former DGPR Amjad Hussain Bhatti.

In his condolences message, the chief minister said that words were not enough to describe the grief over the loss of a mother who is a precious gift from Allah Almighty.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

