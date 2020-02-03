Punjab Chief Minister grieved at loss of lives in road accident

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Khanqah Dogran.

According to a handout, issued here on Monday, he extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.