Punjab Chief Minister Grieved At Loss Of Lives In Road Accident

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 08:00 PM

Punjab Chief Minister grieved at loss of lives in road accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Khanqah Dogran.

According to a handout, issued here on Monday, he extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.

