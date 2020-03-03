Punjab Chief Minister Grieved At Loss Of Lives In Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 08:42 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Faizpur Interchange.
According to a handout issued here on Tuesday, he extended sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace.
The chief minister sought a report on the incident and directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured persons.