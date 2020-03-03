UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Chief Minister Grieved At Loss Of Lives In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 08:42 PM

Punjab Chief Minister grieved at loss of lives in road accident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Faizpur Interchange

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Faizpur Interchange.

According to a handout issued here on Tuesday, he extended sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace.

The chief minister sought a report on the incident and directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured persons.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Chief Minister Punjab Traffic May Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

FNC passes three bills

16 minutes ago

Mubadala invests in autonomous, self-driving techn ..

16 minutes ago

Urooj Mumtaz reflects on Pakistan's ICC Women's T2 ..

23 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy’s major maritime exercise SEASPARK ..

28 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s GDP set to rise to AED1.5 trillion in 2 ..

31 minutes ago

Chief Conservator Wildlife for joining hands to pr ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.