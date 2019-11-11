Punjab Chief Minister Grieved Over Cops Killing
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed condolence over the death of police officials in an operation against criminals in Rajanpur and DG Khan and extended sympathies to their heirs
He sought a report from RPO DG Khan and said those sacrificing their lives for maintaining peace were our heroes and pride of Punjab police because peace had been restored due to their sacrifices.