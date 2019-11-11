UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Grieved Over Cops Killing

Mon 11th November 2019 | 09:54 PM

Punjab Chief Minister grieved over cops killing

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed condolence over the death of police officials in an operation against criminals in Rajanpur and DG Khan and extended sympathies to their heirs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed condolence over the death of police officials in an operation against criminals in Rajanpur and DG Khan and extended sympathies to their heirs.

He sought a report from RPO DG Khan and said those sacrificing their lives for maintaining peace were our heroes and pride of Punjab police because peace had been restored due to their sacrifices.

