Punjab Chief Minister grieved over cops killing

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Usman Buzdar has expressed condolence over the death of police officials in an operation against criminals in Rajanpur and DG Khan and extended sympathies to their heirs.

He sought a report from RPO DG Khan and said those sacrificing their lives for maintaining peace were our heroes and pride of Punjab police because peace had been restored due to their sacrifices.