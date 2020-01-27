UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Grieved Over Death Of Prominent Scholar Shariful Mujahid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 09:37 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of famous scholar, historian, journalist, writer and educationist Shariful Mujahid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of famous scholar, historian, journalist, writer and educationist Shariful Mujahid.

In his condolence message, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity.

He said people like Shariful Mujahid were recognition and pride of society. Shariful Mujahid benefited thousands of students and his services in education and research fields would long be remembered.

