Punjab Chief Minister grieved over loss of human lives in car accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Usman Buzdar on Saturday expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives when a car plunged into a river in Dir Bala.

The Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of injured.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage & strength to the members of bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.