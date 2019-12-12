Punjab Chief Minister Grieved Over Loss Of Human Lives In Road Accident
Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 11:53 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a road accident at G.T. Road near Jehlum
According to a handout issued here, he expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family members.
Usman Buzdar directed the administration to provide best healthcare facilities to the injured persons and also sought a report about the accident.