Punjab Chief Minister Grieved Over Loss Of Human Lives In Road Accident

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 11:53 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a road accident at G.T. Road near Jehlum.

According to a handout issued here, he expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family members.

Usman Buzdar directed the administration to provide best healthcare facilities to the injured persons and also sought a report about the accident.

