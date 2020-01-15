Punjab Chief Minister Grieved Over Loss Of Human Lives In Azad Kashmir, Balochistan
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 07:26 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and properties due to snowfall and land-sliding in Azad Kashmir and Balochistan.
In a statement, he said the Punjab government was standing with the affected people, adding that it was ready for their help and people in need should not consider them alone.
He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.