Punjab Chief Minister grieved over loss of precious human lives in train accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in the train accident near Liqatpur.

The chief minister also expressed heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved families.

The chief minister cancelled all his engagements and meetings because of the tragic incident and gave his helicopter for relief activities.

The chief minister directed the Commissioner Bahawalpur, deputy commissioner Rahim Yar Khan & Bahawalpur, RPO Bahawalpur and DPOs Rahim Yar Khan & Bahawalpur to personally monitor the relief operation.