UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Chief Minister Grieved Over Sultan Of Oman's Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 07:47 PM

Punjab Chief Minister grieved over Sultan of Oman's death

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of Sultan of Oman, Kaboos Bin Said al Said

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of Sultan of Oman, Kaboos Bin Said al Said.

In his condolence message issued here on Saturday, the Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved royal family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to themembers of bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Oman May Family Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Shehbaz  Sharif says support to amendment in Army ..

5 minutes ago

Sherpao denounces Quetta blast

3 minutes ago

PML-N AJK four member group willing to join PTI

3 minutes ago

Pak Army is ready to give befitting reply to India ..

17 minutes ago

Iran Acted With Dignity by Pleading Guilty in Ukra ..

3 minutes ago

UAE is a global role model in sustainable developm ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.