LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of Sultan of Oman, Kaboos Bin Said al Said.

In his condolence message issued here on Saturday, the Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved royal family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to themembers of bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity.