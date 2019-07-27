Punjab Chief Minister Grieves Over Death Of Ex-president's Widow
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 06:37 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of widow of former president Ghulam Ishaq Khan
In his condolence message to the bereaved family, he expressed his heartfelt condolences and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with strength.