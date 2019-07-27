Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of widow of former president Ghulam Ishaq Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of widow of former president Ghulam Ishaq Khan.

In his condolence message to the bereaved family, he expressed his heartfelt condolences and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with strength.