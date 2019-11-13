UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Holds Meeting To Improve Traffic System

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 10:50 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday presided over a meeting at his office to review different proposals for improving the traffic system of the provincial metropolis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday presided over a meeting at his office to review different proposals for improving the traffic system of the provincial metropolis.

The ACS (Home) and the chief traffic officer presented various proposals for removing hurdles being faced by citizens in their daily movement.

During the meeting, the chief minister directed to take immediate steps for improving the traffic system as people were facing difficulties due to disruption in flow of traffic. In this regard, special attention should be paid on roads engineering, he added.

The chief minister gave the approval to recruit traffic wardens on approved 1,400 vacant posts. He directed to start anti-encroachment campaign on roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The meeting decided to include articles about traffic laws in the educational syllabus and the chief minister asked the department to compile the required syllabus.

He vowed to do everything for improving the traffic system, adding that parallel parking system should be introduced at important roads of the metropolis.

He directed departments concerned to take required steps with close coordination, adding that a comprehensive plan should be devised for smooth flow of traffic at entry and exit points and other roads in the city.

Usman Buzdar directed departments concerned to submit final recommendations and also directed the steering committee to submit its comprehensive report within 14 days.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Special Assistant (Transport) Javed Akhtar, the chiefsecretary, IG Police and others attended the meeting.

