Punjab Chief Minister inaugurates new exam center of PPSC

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the new examination centre of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) at Johar Town here on Wednesday

He examined the security arrangements and other facilities being provided to the candidates.

The four-storey centre has been established on an area of 10 kanal at a cost of Rs 360 million where 24 exam halls have been established for around 5,000 candidates.

The chief minister expressed the hope that digital information system would help the candidates to seek necessary information and added that the same latest system should also be adopted in other departments.

He said that the role of PPSC was pivotal in bringing out talented candidates having a passion for public service. Merit is the foundation of the new Pakistan and it would be promoted at every level, he said.

He said that only those nations excel who encourage and promote merit-based talent. The government has promoted a merit-based culture and recruitment were being made purely on merit, he added.

Chairman PPSC Lt Gen (R) Maqsood Ahmad, PPSC members and others were also present on the occasion.