Punjab Chief Minister inaugurates release of water from upper Jhelum canal

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday visited the head regulator of Upper Jhelum Canal in Bhong area of Mirpur, Azad Kashmir and inaugurated the release of water by opening the gateway after the completion of restoration work of Upper Jhelum Canal

According to handout issued here he inspected the release of water and visited the canal which was affected by the recent earthquake.

On the occasion, the chief minister said that provision of water to eight districts from Upper Jhelum Canal had been started for irrigation purposes which would irrigate 18 lakh acres of land.

He distributed cash prizes and certificates to the officials of the irrigation department for working day and night for the restoration of Upper Jhelum Canal.

The chief minister said that he was the first one to visit Azad Kashmir after the earthquake and had inspected the canal which was affected by the earthquake.

He directed the Irrigation department to work on an emergent basis for immediate rehabilitation of Upper Jhelum Canal.

He said the machinery division of Irrigation department and field management team of Upper Jhelum started their work immediately and latest machinery was utilized for the restoration of canal.

Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed the satisfaction that irrigation department teams have restored the release of water in the canal with their untiring efforts spanning over two weeks.

The chief minister was briefed that one bridge was totally destroyed while five other bridges were partially damaged. Similarly, two siphons were also badly affected by the earthquake.

Irrigation Minister Mohsin Leghari, Secretary Irrigation and high officials were present on the occasion.