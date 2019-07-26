Punjab Chief Minister inaugurates three mega projects in Kasur

(@imziishan)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday inaugurated three mega projects worth around Rs 1.5 billion and laid the foundation stones of two other schemes amounting to Rs 220 million in Kasur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday inaugurated three mega projects worth around Rs 1.5 billion and laid the foundation stones of two other schemes amounting to Rs 220 million in Kasur

He inaugurated safe city project, Punjab Police Command, Control and Communication Centre and Rescue-1122 emergency service centres in Mustafabad and Khudian areas.

He visited safe city control centre where a briefing was given to him about the project.

The chief minister also planted a sapling at the DPO office besides laying the foundation stone of construction of tehsil complex and residences for doctors and paramedical staff in the THQ hospital in Kot Radha Kishan.

Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that another promise has been fulfilled by the government and said that the multipurpose safe city project would help in controlling crime.

He said that 450 CCTV cameras have been installed in Kasur to keep an eye on the city. For this purpose, 160 kilometres long optical fibre cable has been laid and the latest equipment has been used.

He said that face recognition and automatic number-plate recognition systems would be installed in phases.

The CM said that PPIC-III system is interlinked with Lahore head office which would help in keeping an eye on Kasur district from Lahore. Meanwhile, cameras have been installed in all the police stations of provincial metropolis and police stations' continued monitoring was being made from IG office and safe city centre, he said.

He regretted that backward areas remained deprived of the development process in the past but the PTI government will spread the development to the whole of the province.

Monitoring through the safe city authority would be extended to all the big cities of the province.

He said that safe city centres are also being established in Nankana Sahib and Sheikhupura.

Later, board meeting of Punjab Safe City Authority was held in Kasur under the chair of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in which approval was given to amendments in service regulations of safe city authority.

The CM directed to constitute a high-level committee to settle the pending matters pertaining to the safe city. It was decided to start safe city project in Faisalabad and Rawalpindi through a public-private partnership.

The chief minister directed to provide continuous electricity to the safe city Kasur office and asked the officers to work with renewed commitment and zeal.

Commendatory certificates were also distributed in police officers and officials in recognition of their best performance by the CM.

The chief minister said a university would also be set up in Kasur. Provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Hashim Dogar, Asif Nakai, Assembly members including Makhdoom Raza Ali and Sumaira Ahmed, Chief Secretary, IG police, ACS (Home) and others were also present on the occasion.