Punjab Chief Minister inaugurates University Sports League & Athletics championship

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday inaugurated University Sports League & Athletics Championship here at Punjab Football Stadium.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief mistier said that the start of such events in Punjab was a good omen as it would help promoting sports activities in educational institutes of the province.

He said that sports and sportsmen were the recognition of country and nation in the world, adding "Prime Minister Imran Khan is also known worldwide due to sports." Providing opportunities for sports in education institutions were among the priorities of the PTI government, he said adding sports were the part of history and tradition.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah appreciated and patronized the players in Muhammadan Sports competition in Mumbai. He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah declared sports necessary for the learning of discipline.

The CM said that students of 59 private and public universities would participate in the University Sports League.

Many sports competitions would be held in Sports League which would be participated by 381 teams and 4065 students whereas 51 trophies, cash prizes of 20 million rupees and stipends would be distributed among the winning players.

University Sports League & Athletic Championship will continue till 15th of April.

The CM appreciated Higher Education Department and Sports Department for organizing University Sports League & Athletic Championship.

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Yasir Humayoun, MPA Mussarrat Jamshed Cheema, VC Punjab University Dr Niaz Ahmed, Secretary Higher Education Sajid Zafar, Head Coach Pakistan Cricket Team Misbah-Ul-Haq, Head Coach National Hockey Team Kh. Junaid, players of cricket, hockey and other sports and authorities concerned were present on this occasion.