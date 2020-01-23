Punjab Chief Minister inspects cleanliness arrangements, development schemes in DG Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday reached Dera Ghazi Khan from Bahawalpur and visited the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday reached Dera Ghazi Khan from Bahawalpur and visited the city.

According to a DGPR handout issued here, the chief minister inspected cleanliness arrangements of the city and reviewed the development schemes.

He also met notables of the areas and citizens. Usman Buzdar personally went to people and shook hand with them individually. He listened to the problems of the people and issued instruction for their redressal.

The chief minister talked to the citizens in Balochi and Saraiki language.

He condoled with Mumtaz Buzdar and expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of his brother Hafeez Khan Buzdar, a renowned social worker. He also offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Usman Buzdar also listened to the problems of the women and issued on the spot orders.

He said that those spreading rumors of change in Punjab were hatching conspiracies. All the stakeholders of Punjab government were on one-page, he said and added that neither there was any pressure group nor forward block in Punjab.

He said there was no crisis of flour in Punjab and the number of flour sale points had been increased in cities and tehsils to provide relief to the citizens. As many as 35 percent funds had been allocated for the development of southern Punjab, he added.

He said that funds allocated for southern Punjab could not be spent on any other area. "We are working jointly for the betterment of the area and redressal of the grievances of the people," he added.