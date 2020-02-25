UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister, Iranian Ambassador Discus Matters Of Mutual Interest

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 09:51 PM

Punjab Chief Minister, Iranian ambassador discus matters of mutual interest

Iran's Ambassador Seyed Muhammad Ali Hosseini Tuesday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister's Office to discuss matters of mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relations and extending cooperation in different sectors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Iran's Ambassador Seyed Muhammad Ali Hosseini Tuesday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister's Office to discuss matters of mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relations and extending cooperation in different sectors.

Usman Buzdar expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to coronavirus in Iran, adding that the sympathies of all Pakistanis were with the Iranian brothers and sisters and hoped that the situation would improve in the neighbouring country caused due to spread of coronavirus.

He said that Pakistan and Iran hold exemplary and amicable brotherly relations and were tied in relationship of mutual love.

He said that relationship between Pakistan and Iran were further improving with the passage of time, adding that scope of excellent relationship existed between Pakistan and Iran in tourism and culture sectors.

He said that the Punjab government had undertaken exemplary steps for promoting tourism and the provincial government was developing many other areas with regard to tourism. Promotion of tourism would prove to be effective in enhancing cordial relationship between the two brotherly countries, added Usman Buzdar.

The Iranian ambassador invited the Punjab CM to visit his country and said that Pakistan and Iran were tied in religious, cultural and historical relations.

He said that both the countries always stood by each other in difficult times, adding that Iran desired to promote relations in different sectors with the Punjab government. With the promotion of cultural activities, relationships between the two countries would also enhance, said the ambassador.

Iranian Consul General Muhammad Reza Nazeri, Chairman P&D, Principal Secretary to CM, CEO PBIT and concerned officials were also present.

