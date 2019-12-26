UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Lauds Cabinet Committee, Police & Administration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 seconds ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 06:21 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday congratulated cabinet committee on law and order, police and administration for making the best security arrangements on the occasion of Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam birth anniversary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday congratulated cabinet committee on law and order, police and administration for making the best security arrangements on the occasion of Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam birth anniversary.

In a statement issued here, he said that all the line departments deserved praise over their good performance, adding that duties were rendered responsibly for protection of life and property of people.

He said that it was praiseworthy that the line departments worked like a team and performed their duties efficiently.This passion should also be displayed in future for maintaining peace in the province, concluded the chief minister.

