Punjab Chief Minister lauds services of doctors, medics in fighting coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has commended the services being rendered by doctors, nurses and paramedics in providing treatment facilities to coronavirus patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has commended the services being rendered by doctors, nurses and paramedics in providing treatment facilities to coronavirus patients.

He said that the whole nation lauds the efforts of medical staff in this hour of trial.

He said the Punjab government would pay one additional salary to doctors and paramedics engaged in the treatment of coronavirus patients.

He said that doctors and paramedics have proved themselves as benefactors by serving day and night and their beneficial role will be written in golden words in the annals of history. The services of doctors and paramedics who are working on the frontline will always be remembered, he added.