UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Chief Minister Lays Foundation Stone, Opens Several Projects Worth Billions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 12:18 AM

Punjab Chief Minister lays foundation stone, opens several projects worth billions

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday inaugurated various projects worth billions of rupees including 2.82-megawatt hydro power project in Pakpattan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday inaugurated various projects worth billions of rupees including 2.82-megawatt hydro power project in Pakpattan.

He also laid the foundation stone of different development projects. The chief minister inspected various sections of the hydro power plant besides laying the foundation stone of new grain market.

During his visit, Usman Buzdar also inaugurated the rehabilitation and expansion project of the 9.9-kilometre road from Dillowala bridge to 46-EB and the 13.2-kilometre road from Sanday Khan Road Rampura to the district limits of Okara.

The chief minister inaugurated expansion and rehabilitation of 8.6-kilometre road project from Sahiwal-Pakpattan Road Pull Bahiwal to DM Road Pull Joriyan. An amount of around Rs 390 million would be spent on these projects.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Pakpattan Hydro power Project, the chief minister said that Pakistan was blessed with immense natural resources and the goal of development and progress could be achieved by rightly utilising the resources.

The PTI government has been giving priority to solar energy, hydro power and windmills projects to produce cheap and environment-friendly electricity. It would also help reduce the import bill, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that one of the largest integrated irrigation network was available in Punjab and expressed his satisfaction that 2.82-megawatt electricity was being generated through the power project having annual production capacity of 21.

67-gigawatt electricity units. Revenue of Rs.180 million was also expected from the project besides creating employment opportunities as well, he added.

Around 10-megawatt electricity would also be generated through Marala Hydro power and Dek Outfall projects. Both the projects would be completed soon, he added. He said that 20 per cent of the total energy production would be generated through alternate energy resources within the next few years.

Along with it, hundreds of primary schools, BHUs and more than 50 universities would also be shifted to solar power, he said. He said that University of Engineering and Technology Lahore and The Islamia University Bahawalpur have been transferred to solar energy.

Thal, Cholistan, Koh-e-Suleman and all backward villages would be provided with electricity through solar energy.

The chief minister announced dualising the 150-kilometre long Pakpattan-Vehari Road with an amount of Rs 22 billion. The project would be completed in collaboration with Asian Development Bank. The chief minister also announced the construction of 10-kilometre long Pakpattan to Sutlej River Road.

He said that the Punjab government would complete eight mega projects in Pakpattan with an amount of Rs 2.19 billion. He said Arifwala to Bahawalnagar Road was being dualised and Arifwala Bypass project had been envisaged as well.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Minister for Energy Akhtar Malik also planted saplings. Provincial Minister Syed Sumsam Bukhari, assembly members, PTI leaders and officials were present.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Electricity Import Government Of Punjab Punjab Visit Road Okara Bahawalpur Progress Bahawalnagar Pakpattan Arifwala University Of Engineering And Technology Asian Development Bank Market Cholistan All From Government Billion Million Employment Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Emirati astronaut records one-hour film documentin ..

6 minutes ago

Gargash meets UN High Commissioner for Human Right ..

51 minutes ago

UN Peacekeeping Mission's Helicopter Crashes in CA ..

15 minutes ago

New technologies changing societies: Experts

15 minutes ago

Lavrov, Pompeo Discuss North Korea, Afghanistan, U ..

19 minutes ago

Russia Has No Plans to Rebuild the Soviet Union by ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.