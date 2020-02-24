Punjab Chief Minister lays foundation stone of 600-bed mother & child hospital

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar laid the foundation stone of 600-bed Mother and Child Hospital at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar laid the foundation stone of 600-bed Mother and Child Hospital at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, here on Monday.

The ten-storey building will be completed in two years with Rs 4 billion, while Rs 3 billion would be spent on the latest healthcare equipment.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister said that it was a historic occasion as Sir Ganga Ram Hospital was being expanded after a gap of 77 years. Besides paying special attention to medical research, the hospital would be the most modern medical facility, having 13 operation theaters, he added.

"We have gathered at a historical educational institution where, on the one side, the medical university has been named after the Mother of the Nation Ms Fatima Jinnah, and on the other side, the hospital has been named after Sir Ganga Ram, a great example of service to the humanity," he added.

He said the incumbent government provided Rs 277 billion for the health sector in the current budget. Meanwhile, Rs 45 billion were being spent on the new healthcare projects in the province, he added.

The chief minister said that the Mother & Child hospitals were being established in Bahawalnagar, Sialkot, Mianwali, Attock, Rajanpur, Layyah and Muzaffargarh districts, adding that nursing colleges would also be established there. Work has already been started on Nishtar Hospital-II project in Multan while the foundation stone of the Institute of Cardiology would be laid in DG Khan next month, he added.

He said that Shaikh Zayed Hospital-II project would be launched in Rahim Yar Khan from the next financial year. He announced establishment of a new cardiac hospital in Lahore, adding that spadework had already been started.

The government would also start work for establishment of 500-bed Institute of Blood Diseases in Lahore from the next financial year, he added.

The CM regretted that no government ever thought about setting up an institute of blood diseases. There is an institute to treat only 180 patients in Pakistan, but "I believe that we should have an institution to treat 180,000 patients," he added.

CM Usman Buzdar said that distribution of Sehat Insaf Cards had been completed in all districts of the province. As a result, 3.5 crore deserving people are getting free treatment facilities. "I have gone to 32 districts to distribute Sehat Insaf Cards, as the health sector is government's most important priority," he said. "I regularly review progress on health sector projects and I congratulate health minister and her team as they are doing a very good job," added the CM.

The chief minister said that 32,000 health professionals, including 12,000 doctors, had been recruited on merit by the PTI government. He also announced linking Samanabad Hospital with Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on the request of Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal.

He announced providing land for Fatima Jinnah Medical University campus and added that provision of land in Knowledge Park would be examined. "I regularly inspect hospitals during my visits to different districts and it is sanguine that doctors' attendance has reached 95 per cent in BHUs. The government has enhanced the doctor's salaries and their other problems will also be solved," he said.

The CM said all life-saving medicines are available in hospitals in abundance and there is no corruption scandal against the government. In fact, it is the most transparent government in the history of the country," he added.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid termed the arrival of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar a good omen which had rejuvenated them. "No past government ever gave attention to utilising thr piece of land, but Chief Minister Usman Buzdar spearheaded this project.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Nabeel Awan said that the provincial government was working day and night to improve the health sector and new hospitals and medical colleges were being developed.

Earlier, Secretary C&W gave a briefing on the project.

Provincial ministers Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal, MPAs, President PTI Central Punjab Ijaz Chaudhry, secretaries of SH&ME and C&W departments, VC and faculty of FJMU and students attended the ceremony.