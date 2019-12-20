Punjab Chief Minister lays foundation stones of various projects during DG Khan visit

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday inaugurated several development projects and laid the foundation stones of many other schemes during his visit to Dera Ghazi Khan

According to a handout issued here, he inaugurated 52-kilometers long DG Khan-Muzaffargarh dual carriageway which has been completed at a cost of Rs13.5 billion. He laid the foundation stone of construction of different blocks of the Ghazi University and also inaugurated the E-rozgar Centre.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a cricket stadium and vehicles inspection station besides laying the foundation stones of BS-Block of Government Degree College for Women and Solid Waste Management Company in DG Khan.

Besides, he laid the foundation stones of the provision of missing facilities project, new library block and BS Programme at Government Boys Degree College Taunsa Sharif.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that DG Khan-Muzaffargarh dual road was a gift for people of south Punjab, adding that people were being fully facilitated by the incumbent government.

He also inaugurated a new block of DHQ Teaching Hospital. An amount of more than five billion rupees has been earmarked for up-gradation and provision of necessary facilities in the Hospital. He said a Cardiology Centre would be set up with an amount of more than four billion rupees and separate OPD, Gynae and Neuro Surgery wards would also be constructed.

The Chief Minister assured of providing every required facility in the hospital, adding that DHQ would be made a state-of-the-art medical institution. The government, he said would ensure provision of modern medical facilities in all the hospitals of the province, and added that healthcare facilities would be made better than the best in deprived areas so that patients could access the same medical facilities in government hospitals which were being enjoyed by the rich in private hospitals.

The Chief Minister also visited Baloch Levies Lines and laid the foundation stone of the renovation project of border military police (BMP) force inn and repair and maintenance of district court roads.

Meanwhile, a contingent of BMP and Baloch Levies presented guard of honor to the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister inspected vehicles and decorated six newly promoted BMP officers with badges.

Addressing the jawans, Usman Buzdar said the BMP and Baloch Levies enjoyed a history of wonderful traditions and both have always exhibited the best capabilities while performing duties in tribal areas of Koh-e-Suleman. He said that the people were peaceful and respectable and special relaxations were being offered to the residents of Koh-e-Suleman in recruitment rules of police and rangers for the first time.

He said 115 employees had been given promotion and new vehicles were also given to the BMP and Baloch Levies in DG Khan and Rajanpur. The permission had been granted for recruitment against 666 vacant posts in the BMP and Baloch Levies according to amended rules, he said.

He said that permission had been granted to establish six new police stations and security posts in tribal areas and added that new Rescue 1122 centres were underconstruction in Barthi and Fazla. Similarly, the BMP inn was being repaired in DG Khan at a cost of Rs13 million, he added.