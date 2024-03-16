Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz condemns terror attack, pays tribute to martyrs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has condemned a terror attack on a checkpost at Mir Ali in North Waziristan.

The CM paid tribute to the martyred officers and sepoys of the Pakistan Army and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the family members. Maryam Nawaz paid salute to the valour of Lieutenant Colonel Kashif for consigning the terrorists to hell. She acknowledged that the officers and sepoys of the Pakistan Army by sacrificing their precious lives for our dear homeland had written a history of bravery, adding that the officers and jawans of the Pakistan Army are a pride of the whole nation.

Lieutenant Kashif of Pakistan Army consigned six terrorists to hell and became immortal. The CM lauded that our brave soldiers safeguarded our dear homeland by foiling intrusion of the terrorists, adding that the precious sacrifices being made by officers and jawans of the Pakistan Army further strengthen our unflinching resolve against terrorists.